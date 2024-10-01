Sign up
Photo 1973
Great Western Arcade, Birmingham
An ornate Victorian arcade which was build over the original Snow Hill to London railway line. It is near to the business area of the city centre and now houses a number of mostly independent and upmarket shops.
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
2
1
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3209
photos
131
followers
154
following
540% complete
1966
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
3rd October 2024 12:42pm
arcade
,
birmingham
Heather
ace
A beautiful piece of architecture! I love the window embedded in the archway and the vaulted ceiling especially! Fav
October 3rd, 2024
Paul J
ace
Magnificent!
October 3rd, 2024
