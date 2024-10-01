Previous
Great Western Arcade, Birmingham by tinley23
Great Western Arcade, Birmingham

An ornate Victorian arcade which was build over the original Snow Hill to London railway line. It is near to the business area of the city centre and now houses a number of mostly independent and upmarket shops.
Heather ace
A beautiful piece of architecture! I love the window embedded in the archway and the vaulted ceiling especially! Fav
October 3rd, 2024  
Paul J ace
Magnificent!
October 3rd, 2024  
