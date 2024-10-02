Previous
Controversial Corgis
Controversial Corgis

These corgi statues in Walsall Arboretum were on the local news yesterday as there have been grumblings about the cost to local tax payers.

I had to go to Walsall today to have my nails done so thought I’d take a look. As I was there I was approached by a man who asked what I thought of the statues and whether I thought it was a waste of money (apparently they cost £35,000). He told me that they were to commemorate the visit to the town by the late Queen in 1962.

I explained that I wasn’t from Walsall but loved the beautiful arboretum so visited it whenever I was in the area (my daughter lives just over the road), but I thought it might be worth it if it brought more visitors to the area. He then told me that he worked for the Daily Mail newspaper.
