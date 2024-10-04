Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1975
Cinnamon
Meet Cinnamon, the adventurous capybara, who recently made a sneaky escape from the zoo. She was in the news for a few days in September during the search, but was eventually found and lured with fruit back to her field.
https://amp.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/sep/21/escaped-capybara-cinnamon-captured-shropshire-zoo
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3211
photos
131
followers
154
following
541% complete
View this month »
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
5th October 2024 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zoo
,
shropshire
,
capibara
Beverley
ace
Sooo cute
October 6th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
She is cute.
October 6th, 2024
Annie-Sue
ace
I presume they've strengthened the fences!
October 6th, 2024
Liz Milne
ace
These creatures seem to be real escape artists! A few years ago a pair of them broke out of a zoo in Toronto and roamed free in High Park for a couple of weeks.
October 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close