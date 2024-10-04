Previous
Cinnamon by tinley23
Cinnamon

Meet Cinnamon, the adventurous capybara, who recently made a sneaky escape from the zoo. She was in the news for a few days in September during the search, but was eventually found and lured with fruit back to her field.

https://amp.theguardian.com/uk-news/2024/sep/21/escaped-capybara-cinnamon-captured-shropshire-zoo
Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Beverley ace
Sooo cute
October 6th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
She is cute.
October 6th, 2024  
Annie-Sue ace
I presume they've strengthened the fences!
October 6th, 2024  
Liz Milne ace
These creatures seem to be real escape artists! A few years ago a pair of them broke out of a zoo in Toronto and roamed free in High Park for a couple of weeks.
October 6th, 2024  
