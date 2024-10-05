Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1975
Dinosaur eggs
I met my daughter and grandson at Hoo Zoo today. It is a small but wonderful dinosaur-related zoo, with lots of animated features and fascinating facts. We had a great time.
5th October 2024
5th Oct 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
3210
photos
131
followers
154
following
541% complete
View this month »
1968
1969
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
5th October 2024 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dinosaur
,
eggs
,
zoo
,
daughter
,
grandson
,
telford
Dorothy
ace
Funny 🤣
October 5th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Nifty shot of the two dinosaurs!
October 5th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close