204 / 365
In the garden
Too warm for a long walk today, so a tidy-up in the garden it is.
5th June 2021
5th Jun 21
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I'm Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I only have an iPhone at the moment, but I am enjoying learning its...
1512
photos
105
followers
129
following
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
7
Extras
iPhone 12 Pro Max
5th June 2021 10:50am
Public
garden
june21words
