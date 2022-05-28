Behind the scenes

I always like to see the bits that we’re not meant to see. We were in a beautiful, old Victorian pub in the centre of town and a window at the back of the building was open as I went up the stairs, and this mishmash of the working areas of surrounding buildings caught my eye.



It made me think of sitting in a gentile, posh restaurant and enjoying the calm ambiance, all the while knowing that behind the doors to the kitchen there is a hive of activity.



Apologies for the ramble, but I’m sure that sometimes people think “what on earth did she see in this that was photo-worthy” 😊