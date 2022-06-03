Previous
Speckled Wood by tinley23
308 / 365

Speckled Wood

The nature reserve is very lush at the moment so I felt lucky to spot this butterfly, and even luckier that he hung about long enough for me to take a snap.
3rd June 2022 3rd Jun 22

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
84% complete

