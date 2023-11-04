Previous
Chillies (gratitude) by tinley23
Photo 453

Chillies (gratitude)

Today the food I am most grateful for is chillies…except when I forget what I’m doing and rub my eyes - ouchee!!
4th November 2023 4th Nov 23

Lesley

Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Suzanne ace
I like the simplicity of this and the striking red. Favourite
November 4th, 2023  
