Photo 453
Chillies (gratitude)
Today the food I am most grateful for is chillies…except when I forget what I’m doing and rub my eyes - ouchee!!
4th November 2023
4th Nov 23
1
2
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2845
photos
116
followers
135
following
124% complete
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
4th November 2023 4:22pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
chillies
,
gratitudeaday
Suzanne
ace
I like the simplicity of this and the striking red. Favourite
November 4th, 2023
