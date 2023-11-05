Sign up
Photo 454
Sound (gratitude)
When you haven’t slept well, and you have lots to get through that day, the noise of the coffee machine is very welcome
5th November 2023
5th Nov 23
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2847
photos
116
followers
136
following
Tags
coffee
,
sound
,
gratitudeaday
Susan Wakely
ace
Very sweet Alice in Wonderland mug.
November 5th, 2023
