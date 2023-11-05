Sound (gratitude)

Previous
When you haven’t slept well, and you have lots to get through that day, the noise of the coffee machine is very welcome
5th November 2023 5th Nov 23

Lesley

Susan Wakely ace
Very sweet Alice in Wonderland mug.
November 5th, 2023  
