Photo 460
Impossipuzzle
I bought this for Dirk for Christmas, and it is driving him crazy as it is made up of almost identical pieces.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
Lesley
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Tags
jigsaw
,
pattern
,
puzzle
,
march24words
Babs
It would drive me crazy too. How many pieces is it?
March 2nd, 2024
moni kozi
That's cruelty, no gift :) be thankful you're not harmed :)
Echoing Babs: how many pieces?
March 2nd, 2024
Monica
Wow, that's hard! What did he do to deserve it?
March 2nd, 2024
