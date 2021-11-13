Previous
Lichfield Cathedral by tinley23
Photo 479

Lichfield Cathedral

Taken from about two miles away, the famous three spires of the cathedral are in the centre, and the smaller spire on the right is St Mary’s (now a library)
13th November 2021 13th Nov 21

Lesley

tinley23
Lesley
