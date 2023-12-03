Previous
Hotel Benn, Spandau by tinley23
Photo 583

Hotel Benn, Spandau

Lovely family run hotel that we always stay in when we visit Berlin
3rd December 2023 3rd Dec 23

Lesley

ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
Diana ace
Lovely capture and perspective, beautiful buildings across the road.
December 4th, 2023  
Phil Sandford ace
The Christmas market in Spandau was the best we’ve ever been to.
December 4th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
How lovely to have a 'regular hotel' in Berlin!
December 4th, 2023  
