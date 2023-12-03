Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 583
Hotel Benn, Spandau
Lovely family run hotel that we always stay in when we visit Berlin
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
2880
photos
119
followers
139
following
159% complete
View this month »
576
577
578
579
580
581
582
583
Latest from all albums
1664
1665
1666
1667
1668
1669
1670
583
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Away from home
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
3rd December 2023 8:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hotel
,
berlin
,
spandau
Diana
ace
Lovely capture and perspective, beautiful buildings across the road.
December 4th, 2023
Phil Sandford
ace
The Christmas market in Spandau was the best we’ve ever been to.
December 4th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely to have a 'regular hotel' in Berlin!
December 4th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close