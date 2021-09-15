Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
116 / 365
Merci
I walked past this photo today, in a holly hedge in the middle of nowhere really. It looked like it had been strategically placed there at head-height, so I left it there, but it has had me wondering…
15th September 2021
15th Sep 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lesley
ace
@tinley23
Hello, I’m Lesley and live in the Heart of England. I will attempt to upload a photo most days, if only to remind myself...
1746
photos
108
followers
132
following
31% complete
View this month »
104
105
106
107
108
109
112
116
Latest from all albums
448
921
922
923
924
925
116
926
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
Lost/discarded/left-behind
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
15th September 2021 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
photo
,
holly
,
merci
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close