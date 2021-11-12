Previous
Woodland decorations by tinley23
138 / 365

Woodland decorations

This makes me so very angry. I am a dog walker and always take mine with me. It’s not as if it weighs a ton or is difficult to carry. This particular one was only about 100 yards from a street with a bin. Grrrrrr!
12th November 2021 12th Nov 21

Totally agree. Why don't they just take it home?
November 22nd, 2021  
