Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1823
Heading North from Vignouse
This is about 250 metres from our house... and no, I wasn't driving on the wrong side of the road - I was walking.
Usual viewing advice applies ;-)
29th December 2019
29th Dec 19
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
I still haven't decided if I want to do a sixth year but whilst I'm making my mind up, I'll carry on posting... Historical Profile: So... the...
3022
photos
311
followers
109
following
499% complete
View this month »
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
1823
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X100T
Taken
29th December 2019 4:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vignouse
,
heading-north
Claes
Somehow you've turned a piece of tarmac into visual poetry - astonishing.
December 29th, 2019
Margo Sayer
ace
@runner365
I agree with Claes. You have a talented eye that transforms the mundane into an unexpected and refreshing moment. Well done!
December 29th, 2019
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I agree with Claes. You have a talented eye that transforms the mundane into an unexpected and refreshing moment. Well done!