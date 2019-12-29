Previous
Next
Heading North from Vignouse by vignouse
Photo 1823

Heading North from Vignouse

This is about 250 metres from our house... and no, I wasn't driving on the wrong side of the road - I was walking.

Usual viewing advice applies ;-)
29th December 2019 29th Dec 19

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
I still haven't decided if I want to do a sixth year but whilst I'm making my mind up, I'll carry on posting... Historical Profile: So... the...
499% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Claes
Somehow you've turned a piece of tarmac into visual poetry - astonishing.
December 29th, 2019  
Margo Sayer ace
@runner365
I agree with Claes. You have a talented eye that transforms the mundane into an unexpected and refreshing moment. Well done!
December 29th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise