Abandoned Manor House

This small manor house just down the road from us has been empty for many years and was little used before that... the house and land are beginning to show the signs of that neglect.



My first thought was to render this in gritty, strong contrast B&W to emphasize the effects of the physical neglect. Then I realised that there was another angle - the memories of those that lived in this home and which are now fading away too. This nostalgic feel was the one I went for... not my normal style.