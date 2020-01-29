Previous
Next
Paimpont Abbey by vignouse
Photo 1852

Paimpont Abbey

I've never posted this view of the Abbey because there are always cars cluttering up the scene. There were fewer today so it was feasible to edit them out. The building on the right was originally the monks' accommodation block and is now the Town Hall and Library; the building beyond is the Abbey Church.

I spent a long while deciding whether to post this in colour or B & W - effectively deciding between a record shot or a mood shot. As you see, colour won the day and that doesn't happen very often with me!

It's still BoB though!
29th January 2020 29th Jan 20

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
507% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise