Paimpont Abbey

I've never posted this view of the Abbey because there are always cars cluttering up the scene. There were fewer today so it was feasible to edit them out. The building on the right was originally the monks' accommodation block and is now the Town Hall and Library; the building beyond is the Abbey Church.



I spent a long while deciding whether to post this in colour or B & W - effectively deciding between a record shot or a mood shot. As you see, colour won the day and that doesn't happen very often with me!



It's still BoB though!