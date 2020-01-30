Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1853
Waterside View at the Kayak and Canoe Club...
...situated on the eastern bank of Paimpont Lake. The day was as grey and drear as it looks here but I've always liked this view.
BoB of course.
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
3053
photos
326
followers
109
following
507% complete
View this month »
1846
1847
1848
1849
1850
1851
1852
1853
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
30th January 2020 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paimpont-lake
,
canoe-club
Maggiemae
ace
It really does come alive on the black! Beautiful! fav
January 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close