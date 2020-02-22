Sign up
Mademoiselle Poupée - Week 8: Still Life
Mademoiselle Poupée and the mice.
She says - 'They're very still and not showing any signs of life' - so this is my entry today for the Flash of Red challenge where the theme this week is Still-Life... err, sorry!
Best viewed on black... or not at all ;-))
22nd February 2020
22nd Feb 20
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
Photo Details
Tags
mice
,
still-life
,
mamselle-poupée
Annie-Sue
ace
the very essence of a still life - nature morte
February 22nd, 2020
