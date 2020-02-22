Previous
Next
Mademoiselle Poupée - Week 8: Still Life by vignouse
Photo 1876

Mademoiselle Poupée - Week 8: Still Life

Mademoiselle Poupée and the mice.

She says - 'They're very still and not showing any signs of life' - so this is my entry today for the Flash of Red challenge where the theme this week is Still-Life... err, sorry!

Best viewed on black... or not at all ;-))
22nd February 2020 22nd Feb 20

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
513% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie-Sue ace
the very essence of a still life - nature morte
February 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise