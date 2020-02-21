Previous
Still Life: Store Cupboard... by vignouse
Photo 1875

Still Life: Store Cupboard...

...a tiny, tiny part of our walk-in kitchen store cupboard.

This is for the Flash of Red challenge where the theme this week is Still-Life.

It's been one of those days today and the evening has not been much better as I've wasted 2 hours trying (and failing) to get an important document to print.

At least this is better than a blank day... isn't it?
21st February 2020 21st Feb 20

Richard Sayer

@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
513% complete

