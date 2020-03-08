Previous
The daffodils again... and, finally, in colour! by vignouse
Photo 1891

The daffodils again... and, finally, in colour!

This is the bank of daffodils opposite our front door that I posted on the 2nd and 4th March in B & W - today (and for the final time) you get to see them in colour!

Still BoB though...
Richard Sayer

