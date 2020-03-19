Sign up
Photo 1902
Trees and Poles and Wires
It's all in the title - taken from the same place as yesterday's Japanese Knot Weed image but looking south west into the middle distance.
It'll be BoB again I expect ;-)
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
Photo Details
Tags
wires
,
poles
,
chestnut-tree
,
view-south-west
April
ace
Wonderful layers...I love the puffy clouds softening the bare tree branches.
March 19th, 2020
JackieR
ace
My what a fabulous vista
March 19th, 2020
