Tree Top Tracery by vignouse
Tree Top Tracery

With at least 12 weeks of lock-down predicted, you could be seeing a lot of this sort of thing!

OB or OW - it seems to work either way.
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
Hope D Jennings ace
This is just beautiful! And inspiring processing
March 25th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
This sort of thing is fine by me...we've just started (as of midnight last night) a 4 week lock down period..."interesting" times...
March 25th, 2020  
Richard Sayer ace
@graemestevens Our projected end date is 5 May but we're already being warned that that may be too early...
March 25th, 2020  
Graeme Stevens ace
@vignouse Our fearless leader is saying the same about 4 weeks...I honestly thought that I'd actually need all those gas masks!
March 25th, 2020  
Daryl O'Hare ace
It's rather compelling. Nice to see your work again. :)
March 25th, 2020  
