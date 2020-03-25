Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1908
Tree Top Tracery
With at least 12 weeks of lock-down predicted, you could be seeing a lot of this sort of thing!
OB or OW - it seems to work either way.
25th March 2020
25th Mar 20
5
1
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
3108
photos
320
followers
109
following
522% complete
View this month »
1901
1902
1903
1904
1905
1906
1907
1908
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
25th March 2020 6:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree-tops
,
paimpont-forest
Hope D Jennings
ace
This is just beautiful! And inspiring processing
March 25th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
This sort of thing is fine by me...we've just started (as of midnight last night) a 4 week lock down period..."interesting" times...
March 25th, 2020
Richard Sayer
ace
@graemestevens
Our projected end date is 5 May but we're already being warned that that may be too early...
March 25th, 2020
Graeme Stevens
ace
@vignouse
Our fearless leader is saying the same about 4 weeks...I honestly thought that I'd actually need all those gas masks!
March 25th, 2020
Daryl O'Hare
ace
It's rather compelling. Nice to see your work again. :)
March 25th, 2020
