Northy @northy is hosting a challenge to photograph the same subject every day for the month of April: see the details here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43359/one-subject-30-shots For my single subject I've chosen the White Knight from a replica copy of the 12C Isle of Lewis chess set: today, the battle lines are drawn... White Knight makes the first move. (Sorry for the change of scene but this was a shot that had to appear somewhere in the month! Technical note - the board is made of glazed tiles and I wasn't able to rid the image of all the specular highlights.)Most definitely BoB...