One Subject - 30 Shots: White Knight 22 by vignouse
Photo 1936

One Subject - 30 Shots: White Knight 22

Northy @northy is hosting a challenge to photograph the same subject every day for the month of April: see the details here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43359/one-subject-30-shots

For my single subject I've chosen the White Knight from a replica copy of the 12C Isle of Lewis chess set: today, the White march to the front begins... this time it's the Dark Knight who watches from a high vantage point.

OB is best, again...
22nd April 2020 22nd Apr 20

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
530% complete

