Photo 1935
One Subject - 30 Shots: White Knight 21
Northy
@northy
is hosting a challenge to photograph the same subject every day for the month of April: see the details here -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43359/one-subject-30-shots
For my single subject I've chosen the White Knight from a replica copy of the 12C Isle of Lewis chess set: today, the enemy meets to discuss battle plans... the White Knight watches (and listens) from a safe vantage point.
OB is best, of course...
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
3137
photos
313
followers
107
following
530% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
21st April 2020 9:11pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
chess-pieces
,
white-knight
,
30-shots2020
