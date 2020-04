Northy @northy is hosting a challenge to photograph the same subject every day for the month of April: see the details here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43359/one-subject-30-shots For my single subject I've chosen the White Knight from a replica copy of the 12C Isle of Lewis chess set. Today, out of respect for his Knight's integrity, the White King has lifted the death penalty and allowed the Dark King to depart with what remains of his army.Another BoB one...