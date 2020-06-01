Previous
Paimpont Abbey by vignouse
Photo 1976

Paimpont Abbey

Strange to say - I don't think I've posted a picture of the old lady this year so I'm rectifying that today. Old she may be but she's far from being a 'shabby abbey' as she wears her 820 years very well.

1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Richard Sayer

Just a belting shot. Nicely executed, as ever.
June 1st, 2020  
Julie Duncan ace
Well, I hope I look that good when I'm 820! Great shot! ;)
June 1st, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Definitely no Shabby
June 1st, 2020  
