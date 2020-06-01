Sign up
Photo 1976
Paimpont Abbey
Strange to say - I don't think I've posted a picture of the old lady this year so I'm rectifying that today. Old she may be but she's far from being a 'shabby abbey' as she wears her 820 years very well.
BoB I think...
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-E3
Taken
1st June 2020 4:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paimpont-abbey
PTP: Past their Prime
Just a belting shot. Nicely executed, as ever.
June 1st, 2020
Julie Duncan
ace
Well, I hope I look that good when I'm 820! Great shot! ;)
June 1st, 2020
Joan Robillard
ace
Definitely no Shabby
June 1st, 2020
