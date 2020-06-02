Previous
Mrs S's latest whimsical indulgence... by vignouse
Photo 1977

Mrs S's latest whimsical indulgence...

...Mr Zebra and Miss Giraffe sporting matching wild 'flower' hairdos whilst seated on a set of antique kitchen scales on our kitchen counter.

Interestingly, zebras appear to weigh more than giraffes - who knew?

A little click to view on black would be in order.
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
541% complete

judith deacon ace
I love the vases, the composition and especially viewed on black. FAV
June 2nd, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
Animal busts never seen before on 365!
June 2nd, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Aren't they adorable?
June 2nd, 2020  
Myrna O'Hara ace
Cute
June 2nd, 2020  
Corinne ace
Love those vases ! So original !
June 2nd, 2020  
Linda Godwin
so cute!
June 2nd, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
very cool
June 2nd, 2020  
