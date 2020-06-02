Sign up
Photo 1977
Mrs S's latest whimsical indulgence...
...Mr Zebra and Miss Giraffe sporting matching wild 'flower' hairdos whilst seated on a set of antique kitchen scales on our kitchen counter.
Interestingly, zebras appear to weigh more than giraffes - who knew?
A little click to view on black would be in order.
2nd June 2020
2nd Jun 20
Richard Sayer
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
judith deacon
I love the vases, the composition and especially viewed on black. FAV
June 2nd, 2020
Maggiemae
Animal busts never seen before on 365!
June 2nd, 2020
Joan Robillard
Aren't they adorable?
June 2nd, 2020
Myrna O'Hara
Cute
June 2nd, 2020
Corinne
Love those vases ! So original !
June 2nd, 2020
Linda Godwin
so cute!
June 2nd, 2020
Kerri Michaels
very cool
June 2nd, 2020
