Château de Brocéliande

You've seen this before - it's about 7km from the house and on one of my regular walking routes. When it's sunlit, as it was today, with the bonus of a few fluffy clouds - well, it's difficult not to take 'just one more'!



This is the view from the far side of the 'Étang du Pas du Houx' - the 'Holly Path Lake' - and it views much more nicely on black!