Photo 2014
Farm - framed...
...this is a 'dairy' farm but for goats' milk. There are none of the several hundred goats to be seen as, sadly, they are raised in pens inside a huge barn out of shot.
On black seems an appropriate way to view this!
10th July 2020
10th Jul 20
1
1
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
3218
photos
319
followers
108
following
551% complete
2007
2008
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
Tags
launay
,
goat-farm
Maggiemae
ace
Even in the summer? Poor goats! No leaping on mounds and racing around being silly!
July 11th, 2020
