Farm - framed...

...this is a 'dairy' farm but for goats' milk. There are none of the several hundred goats to be seen as, sadly, they are raised in pens inside a huge barn out of shot.

On black seems an appropriate way to view this!
Maggiemae ace
Even in the summer? Poor goats! No leaping on mounds and racing around being silly!
July 11th, 2020  
