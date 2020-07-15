Previous
Next
Flowering Shrub by vignouse
Photo 2018

Flowering Shrub

We've got a few of these in the garden, they grow to about 2m tall and for most of the year they just have reddish/greenish tinted leaves. Then, for a short period in summer, they have the most exquisite tiny flowers.

More exquisite on black!
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
552% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Beautiful! I've never seen anything like them!
July 16th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Beautiful lighting.
July 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise