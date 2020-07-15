Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2018
Flowering Shrub
We've got a few of these in the garden, they grow to about 2m tall and for most of the year they just have reddish/greenish tinted leaves. Then, for a short period in summer, they have the most exquisite tiny flowers.
More exquisite on black!
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
3222
photos
320
followers
107
following
552% complete
View this month »
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
15th July 2020 2:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowering-shrub
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful! I've never seen anything like them!
July 16th, 2020
judith deacon
ace
Beautiful lighting.
July 16th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close