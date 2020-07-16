Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2019
Hummingbird Moth or Sphinx
I've never managed to get a satisfactory picture of one of these as the little blighters move with such rapidity in seemingly random directions. This is not as sharp as I would like it to be... but it's the best I've managed so far.
BoB
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
Tags
hummingbird-moth
Marianna Micallef-Grimaud
It's caught in action, well done, not easy to do. And I love the colours!
July 16th, 2020
