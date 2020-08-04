Previous
Next
Window Detail... by vignouse
Photo 2035

Window Detail...

...of an abandoned cottage. Lots of textures to please the eye here.

BoB - what else?
4th August 2020 4th Aug 20

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
557% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise