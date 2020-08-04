Sign up
Photo 2035
Window Detail...
...of an abandoned cottage. Lots of textures to please the eye here.
BoB - what else?
4th August 2020
4th Aug 20
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
4th August 2020 6:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
window
,
shutters
,
abandoned-cottage
,
7-artisans
