Concert Audience...

...Covid 19 style.

The concert season is in full-swing at Paimpont Abbey: this is the somewhat surreal sight of some of the audience watching tonight's concert by Morgan of Glencoe - a Celtic Harpist... and the only person in the Abbey not wearing a mask!

On black is even more surreal!
5th August 2020 5th Aug 20

Richard Sayer

@vignouse
judith deacon ace
Great on Black. So envious, we have no concert or theatres open yet.
August 5th, 2020  
Richard Sayer ace
@judithdeacon It's a double-edged sword - as the sacristan of Paimpont Abbey it's my responsibility to see that the social-distancing rules are observed. The group of friends in the foreground is together but separated from the main audience by several metres!
August 5th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
like seeing those masks
August 6th, 2020  
Islandgirl ace
Not sure I would be comfortable in that setting.
Looks great on black.
August 6th, 2020  
