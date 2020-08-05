Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2036
Concert Audience...
...Covid 19 style.
The concert season is in full-swing at Paimpont Abbey: this is the somewhat surreal sight of some of the audience watching tonight's concert by Morgan of Glencoe - a Celtic Harpist... and the only person in the Abbey not wearing a mask!
On black is even more surreal!
5th August 2020
5th Aug 20
4
1
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-H1
Taken
5th August 2020 9:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paimpont-abbey
,
covid-19
,
face-masks
,
concert-audience
judith deacon
ace
Great on Black. So envious, we have no concert or theatres open yet.
August 5th, 2020
Richard Sayer
ace
@judithdeacon
It's a double-edged sword - as the sacristan of Paimpont Abbey it's my responsibility to see that the social-distancing rules are observed. The group of friends in the foreground is together but separated from the main audience by several metres!
August 5th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
like seeing those masks
August 6th, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
Not sure I would be comfortable in that setting.
Looks great on black.
August 6th, 2020
Looks great on black.