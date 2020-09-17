Previous
The 'serious' side of the canal... by vignouse
The 'serious' side of the canal...

...this side of the Nantes-Brest canal at Châteaulin houses the post-office, the town-hall, various banks and estate agencies - the other side is mainly bars and restaurants.

This is for the NF-SOOC-September challenge which you can read all about here - https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43961/nf-sooc-september-2020

BoB again!

Have fun with this challenge everyone...
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Richard Sayer

@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
Gosia ace
Nice composition
September 17th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
A gorgeous night capture with the lights and reflections.
September 17th, 2020  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
your night captures always please
September 17th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Neat night shot with a great angle...It looks very inviting and norma :).
September 17th, 2020  
