Previous
Next
Photo 2073
The 'serious' side of the canal...
...this side of the Nantes-Brest canal at Châteaulin houses the post-office, the town-hall, various banks and estate agencies - the other side is mainly bars and restaurants.
This is for the NF-SOOC-September challenge which you can read all about here -
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/43961/nf-sooc-september-2020
BoB again!
Have fun with this challenge everyone...
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
4
1
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So am I going to do a 7th year? Well I appear to have forced the issue by posting for 1January 2020! It's not...
3277
photos
311
followers
106
following
567% complete
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
2072
2073
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-Pro1
Taken
17th September 2020 10:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nantes-brest-canal
,
châteaulin
,
nf-sooc-2020
Gosia
ace
Nice composition
September 17th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
A gorgeous night capture with the lights and reflections.
September 17th, 2020
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
your night captures always please
September 17th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Neat night shot with a great angle...It looks very inviting and norma :).
September 17th, 2020
