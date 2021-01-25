Previous
Next
I.T.T.A - It's That Tree Again! by vignouse
Photo 2195

I.T.T.A - It's That Tree Again!

I've featured this tree - my favourite tree - before... it's barely 200m from our front door from where this image was taken.

I particularly like how, in this image, it appears to be the centre of a worldwide communications network.

Still BoB though -_-
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
1 January 2021 and the beginning of year 8 for me. The last year with all its restrictions plus living in the sticks with...
601% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise