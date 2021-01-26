Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2196
Vignouse Sunrise
It's normally Mrs S - the early riser - who captures the sunrise but I had to be out early today and on my return I was presented with this.
BoB of course...
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
2
3
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
1 January 2021 and the beginning of year 8 for me. The last year with all its restrictions plus living in the sticks with...
3401
photos
313
followers
106
following
601% complete
2189
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
2195
2196
Views
13
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
26th January 2021 8:38am
Tags
sunrise
,
vignouse
moni kozi
Whoa! Very beautiful.
January 27th, 2021
KV
ace
Incredibly intense color and great silhouette.
January 27th, 2021
