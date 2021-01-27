Sign up
Photo 2197
Nearby Hamlet
This is typical of our commune, little groups of a handfull of houses spread out several hundred metres apart. This one is about a kilometre from us.
It's BoB of course.
27th January 2021
27th Jan 21
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
1 January 2021 and the beginning of year 8 for me. The last year with all its restrictions plus living in the sticks with...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
27th January 2021 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hamlet
Kate
ace
Very rural.
January 28th, 2021
