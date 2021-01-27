Previous
Nearby Hamlet by vignouse
Photo 2197

Nearby Hamlet

This is typical of our commune, little groups of a handfull of houses spread out several hundred metres apart. This one is about a kilometre from us.

It's BoB of course.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
Kate ace
Very rural.
January 28th, 2021  
