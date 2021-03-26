Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2255
Surface Water Capture Pond...
...and attendant trees.
Usual viewing advice applies.
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
1 January 2021 and the beginning of year 8 for me. The last year with all its restrictions plus living in the sticks with...
3460
photos
317
followers
104
following
2248
2249
2250
2251
2252
2253
2254
2255
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
26th March 2021 4:01pm
Tags
reflections
,
pond
,
point-clos
Joan Robillard
ace
And trees that haven't been stripped and tortured.
March 26th, 2021
Linda
Pretty!
March 26th, 2021
