Cut Wood - Standing Wood by vignouse
Photo 2256

Cut Wood - Standing Wood

Captured in the Paimpont-Gaël forest at Point Clos on the site of a former WW2 German Army Air Force Base. (In the past, I've pictured in this project some of the buildings and remnants still standing.)

27th March 2021 27th Mar 21

Photo Details

