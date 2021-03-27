Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2256
Cut Wood - Standing Wood
Captured in the Paimpont-Gaël forest at Point Clos on the site of a former WW2 German Army Air Force Base. (In the past, I've pictured in this project some of the buildings and remnants still standing.)
BoB again!
27th March 2021
27th Mar 21
0
0
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
1 January 2021 and the beginning of year 8 for me. The last year with all its restrictions plus living in the sticks with...
3461
photos
318
followers
104
following
618% complete
2249
2250
2251
2252
2253
2254
2255
2256
Views
7
365
365
X-T2
X-T2
Taken
27th March 2021 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
trees
,
cloud-scape
,
log-pile
,
point-clos
