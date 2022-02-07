Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2355
FoR2022: Day 7 - King Dark
The seventh day of Flash of Red 2022 - aka B & W February - but with some specific prompts this year.
Today's prompt is low-key black and this is the dark King from a replica 12th C Isle of Lewis chess set. (Sorry about the title, I couldn't resist it ;-)
Viewing on black is best.
7th February 2022
7th Feb 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
3560
photos
293
followers
95
following
645% complete
View this month »
2348
2349
2350
2351
2352
2353
2354
2355
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T1
Taken
7th February 2022 11:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
low-key
,
chess-men
,
for2022
,
dark-king
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close