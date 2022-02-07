Previous
FoR2022: Day 7 - King Dark by vignouse
FoR2022: Day 7 - King Dark

The seventh day of Flash of Red 2022 - aka B & W February - but with some specific prompts this year.

Today's prompt is low-key black and this is the dark King from a replica 12th C Isle of Lewis chess set. (Sorry about the title, I couldn't resist it ;-)

Viewing on black is best.
7th February 2022 7th Feb 22

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
