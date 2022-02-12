Previous
FoR2022: Day 12 - High Key Lord and Lady by vignouse
FoR2022: Day 12 - High Key Lord and Lady

The twelth day of Flash of Red 2022 - aka B & W February - but with some specific prompts this year.

Today's prompt is high-key white and these are more of Mrs S's porcelain figurines.
12th February 2022 12th Feb 22

Richard Sayer

