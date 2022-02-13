Previous
FoR2022: Day 13 - The Royal Family by vignouse
Photo 2361

FoR2022: Day 13 - The Royal Family

The Thirteenth day of Flash of Red 2022 - aka B & W February - but with some specific prompts this year.

Today's prompt is low-key black and these are the King, Queen and Pawns from a replica 12th C Isle of Lewis chess set.

BoB I guess...
Richard Sayer

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

