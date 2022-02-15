Sign up
Photo 2363
FoR2022: Day 15 - Rose Themed Porcelain Vases
The Fifteenth day of Flash of Red 2022 - aka B & W February - but with some specific prompts this year.
Today's prompt is high-key white and these are what the title says they are!
15th February 2022
15th Feb 22
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
Tags
high-key
,
for2022
,
porcelain-vases
