Photo 2375
FoR2022: Day 27 - Low Key Twofer!
The twenty-seventh day of Flash of Red 2022 - aka B & W February - but with some specific prompts this year.
Today's prompt is low-key black but this is also for Get Pushed 500 where I was challenged by
@northy
to emulate the work of Edward Weston who often featured vegetables in his images - I chose garlic.
Yes, yes BoB!
27th February 2022
27th Feb 22
3
2
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
3582
photos
291
followers
99
following
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
2373
2374
2375
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T1
Taken
27th February 2022 10:51pm
garlic
,
low-key
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2022
,
get-pushed-500
☠northy
ace
this is fantastic! such an awesome response to the challenge!
February 27th, 2022
Richard Sayer
ace
@northy
- here's my response to your challenge... got it in with a bare couple of hours to spare!
February 27th, 2022
Kathy
ace
Very nice. Full of textures.
February 27th, 2022
