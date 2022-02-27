Previous
FoR2022: Day 27 - Low Key Twofer! by vignouse
Photo 2375

FoR2022: Day 27 - Low Key Twofer!

The twenty-seventh day of Flash of Red 2022 - aka B & W February - but with some specific prompts this year.

Today's prompt is low-key black but this is also for Get Pushed 500 where I was challenged by @northy to emulate the work of Edward Weston who often featured vegetables in his images - I chose garlic.

Richard Sayer

☠northy ace
this is fantastic! such an awesome response to the challenge!
February 27th, 2022  
Richard Sayer ace
@northy - here's my response to your challenge... got it in with a bare couple of hours to spare!
February 27th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Very nice. Full of textures.
February 27th, 2022  
