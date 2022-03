This is for Get Pushed #503 where my partner Laura @la_photographic said, "For your Get Pushed challenge what do you think of photographing food?"Well what I think is, the usual food images are of mouth-watering dishes ready-to-eat... so I decided that any posts I might make for this challenge would be of 'mouth-watering' dishes before they are cooked.I'm starting with a mixed pepper stir-fry in the pan before the heat was turned on.It's BoB...