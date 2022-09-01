Sign up
Photo 2395
Mrs S and Mitzi...
...enjoy one of our favourite forest walks.
This is for NF-SOOC-September - you can find all the details here
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022
And this year Chris Cook
@cdcook48
is co-hosting with me so there are two of us to nag... sorry, encourage you to participate.
Have fun!
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
2395
Tags
mitzi
,
paimpont-forest
,
mrs-s
,
forest-walk
,
nf-sooc-2022
Richard Sayer
ace
@cdcook48
- Hi Chris - we're off and running on a day when I had very little time!
September 1st, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Hello...Richard, Margo, Mitzi...365 is not the same without your photos. Wonderful capture of Mrs. S. and Mitzi :)!
September 1st, 2022
JackieR
ace
Missing you both ( & Mitzi) hope you've had a good summer x
September 1st, 2022
