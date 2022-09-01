Previous
Mrs S and Mitzi... by vignouse
Photo 2395

Mrs S and Mitzi...

...enjoy one of our favourite forest walks.

This is for NF-SOOC-September - you can find all the details here https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022

And this year Chris Cook @cdcook48 is co-hosting with me so there are two of us to nag... sorry, encourage you to participate.

Have fun!
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Richard Sayer

ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
656% complete

Photo Details

Richard Sayer ace
@cdcook48 - Hi Chris - we're off and running on a day when I had very little time!
September 1st, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Hello...Richard, Margo, Mitzi...365 is not the same without your photos. Wonderful capture of Mrs. S. and Mitzi :)!
September 1st, 2022  
JackieR ace
Missing you both ( & Mitzi) hope you've had a good summer x
September 1st, 2022  
