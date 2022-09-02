Sign up
Photo 2396
Follow the winding road...
Regular visitors to my project will probably recognize this view... although you won't have seen the trees with leaves on before!
This is for NF-SOOC-September - you can find all the details here
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022
BoB for me!
2nd September 2022
2nd Sep 22
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
Tags
winding-road
,
tree-scape
,
nf-sooc-2022
Margo Sayer
ace
Bob is OK by me ;
September 2nd, 2022
