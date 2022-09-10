Sign up
Photo 2404
Gills
The combination of warm weather and some much needed rain has created the right conditions for the fungi to make an appearance.
This one is bigger than my spred hand... but, sadly, not edible... not without making you very poorly anyway!
This is for NF-SOOC-September - you can find all the details here
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/46992/nifty-fifty-sooc-september-2022
BoB for me...
10th September 2022
10th Sep 22
0
0
Richard Sayer
ace
@vignouse
So, the many demands on my time finally caught up with me at the end of September and I had 3 months off - crazy...
3611
photos
260
followers
94
following
658% complete
View this month »
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
X-T1
Taken
10th September 2022 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mushroom
,
toadstool
,
fungi
,
nf-sooc-2022
